Construction workers team up for Flint litter pick

Workers from Read Construction teamed up with the Flint Litter Pickers community group for a litter-picking event this week, collecting 16 bags of rubbish and several unusual items from the streets of Flint.

The collected items included a TV aerial, a spade, three wheel hubs, and a traffic cone.

Read Construction also supported the effort by donating over £600 worth of new litter-picking equipment and high-visibility vests to the group, enhancing their capabilities for future clean-ups.

Neil Hughes, Flint Litter Pickers, said: “I’d like to thank Read Construction and its staff for getting their hands dirty to help clean up our community.”

“I’d also like to express our sincere thanks for their generous contribution of the litter-picking kit to the group.”

“I’m sure it will be put to great use by volunteers of all ages and abilities. The volunteers of Flint Litter Pickers look forward to working with Read Construction in future!”

Kasia Williamson, Engagement Manager at Read Construction, added: “It was fantastic to get involved with the group and help to make a difference to the local community.”

“Throughout the afternoon we spoke with members of the public who shared their appreciation – the Flint Litter Pickers are making a real difference to their community and it is wonderful to see the support they are given.”

“Read is passionate about supporting our local communities, and by joining in with this fantastic voluntary group and providing them with new equipment and high-vis, we hope we made a difference to the Flint community.”

The construction company is currently building the new Ysgol Croes Atti, which will house a new Welsh medium primary school and part-time nursery on land at Ffordd Dewi in Oakenholt near Flint.

The litter pick and donations came as part of the company’s commitment to adding value to the local community throughout the contract.

Flint Litter Pickers are always welcoming new members to their group to help tackle litter in the area. If you would like to join, search for Flint Litter Pickers on Facebook.