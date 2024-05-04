Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 4th May 2024

Welsh Ambulance Service urges public to protect resources over Bank Holiday

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Welsh Ambulance Service is urging members of public to help protect its resources over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Ahead of the three-day weekend, the Trust is reminding people to collect any prescription medication and stock up on first aid supplies to treat minor injuries and illnesses at home.

The Trust has also issued the below tips to members of the public:

At home

  • If you’re visiting Wales on holiday, make sure you know the address of your rental home, hotel, campsite or caravan park – this will be the first thing a 999 call handler will ask you.
  • Ensure that your house name or number is displayed clearly so our ambulances can find you in good time.
  • Make sure you have a well-stocked first aid kit so you’re poised to deal with any minor injuries at home – here’s what your kit should contain.
  • If you’re a visitor to Wales, remember to bring any prescription medicines.

Out and about

  • Download the free what3words app so 999 call handlers can find you quickly in an emergency.
  • When out on a bike or scooter, always wear a helmet and beware of busy roads and cross roads safely.
  • Make sure you know where your children are going to ensure they aren’t playing in any hazardous areas such as railway tracks or abandoned buildings.
  • When out with friends, stick together and don’t leave friends to get home on their own.
  • If drinking alcohol, know your limits and drink plenty of water as the alcohol will make you even more dehydrated.

Sonia Thompson, Assistant Director of Operations (Emergency Medical Service), said: “We traditionally see an increase in demand over a Bank Holiday weekend, and this weekend is expected to be no different.

“More people are out and about socialising or travelling to visit family and friends, and it’s important they know how to access the most appropriate help should they become ill or get an injury.

“The NHS 111 Wales website should be the first port of call for health advice and information if you’re ill or injured and unsure what to do.

“Make sure you collect any prescription medication in plenty of time, but if you’ve lost, forgotten or have run out of medication and the GP surgery is closed, then some pharmacies in Wales have an Emergency Medicines Supply service free-of-charge.

“Pharmacies are also readily available with no appointment needed, offering advice and over-the-counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses.

“Some Minor Injury Units (MIU) are also open over the Bank Holiday and can help treat fractures, dislocations, assaults, wounds and more.

“You can use the NHS 111 Wales website to search for an open pharmacy and MIU near you, if your usual one is closed.

“It’s important that our emergency ambulances are protected for those that need us most and 999 is kept for the most serious and life-threatening emergencies only.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Construction workers team up for Flint litter pick
  • Natural Resources Wales confirms formaldehyde entered River Alyn following Synthite fire
  • National Slate Museum in Llanberis aiming to become world-class visitor attraction

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Construction workers team up for Flint litter pick

    News

    Natural Resources Wales confirms formaldehyde entered River Alyn following Synthite fire

    News

    National Slate Museum in Llanberis aiming to become world-class visitor attraction

    News

    Flintshire: Rural Crime Team operation to tackle off-road bikes being used anti-socially and illegally

    News

    Labour’s Andy Dunbobbin re-elected as the Police and Crime Commissioner for North Wales

    News

    £4 million project to boost driver and pedestrian safety at Two Mills gets underway

    News

    Over £1 Billion spent, yet Transport for Wales fails to meet standards, Senedd committee finds

    News

    Wales urged to protect at-risk citizens as prepayment meter ban ends

    News

    Synthite fire: Public urged to avoid River Alyn and keep animals away from the water after 50 dead fish found

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn