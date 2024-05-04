Welsh Ambulance Service urges public to protect resources over Bank Holiday

The Welsh Ambulance Service is urging members of public to help protect its resources over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Ahead of the three-day weekend, the Trust is reminding people to collect any prescription medication and stock up on first aid supplies to treat minor injuries and illnesses at home.

The Trust has also issued the below tips to members of the public:

At home

If you’re visiting Wales on holiday, make sure you know the address of your rental home, hotel, campsite or caravan park – this will be the first thing a 999 call handler will ask you.

Ensure that your house name or number is displayed clearly so our ambulances can find you in good time.

Make sure you have a well-stocked first aid kit so you’re poised to deal with any minor injuries at home – here’s what your kit should contain.

If you’re a visitor to Wales, remember to bring any prescription medicines.

Out and about

Download the free what3words app so 999 call handlers can find you quickly in an emergency.

When out on a bike or scooter, always wear a helmet and beware of busy roads and cross roads safely.

Make sure you know where your children are going to ensure they aren’t playing in any hazardous areas such as railway tracks or abandoned buildings.

When out with friends, stick together and don’t leave friends to get home on their own.

If drinking alcohol, know your limits and drink plenty of water as the alcohol will make you even more dehydrated.

Sonia Thompson, Assistant Director of Operations (Emergency Medical Service), said: “We traditionally see an increase in demand over a Bank Holiday weekend, and this weekend is expected to be no different.

“More people are out and about socialising or travelling to visit family and friends, and it’s important they know how to access the most appropriate help should they become ill or get an injury.

“The NHS 111 Wales website should be the first port of call for health advice and information if you’re ill or injured and unsure what to do.

“Make sure you collect any prescription medication in plenty of time, but if you’ve lost, forgotten or have run out of medication and the GP surgery is closed, then some pharmacies in Wales have an Emergency Medicines Supply service free-of-charge.

“Pharmacies are also readily available with no appointment needed, offering advice and over-the-counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses.

“Some Minor Injury Units (MIU) are also open over the Bank Holiday and can help treat fractures, dislocations, assaults, wounds and more.

“You can use the NHS 111 Wales website to search for an open pharmacy and MIU near you, if your usual one is closed.

“It’s important that our emergency ambulances are protected for those that need us most and 999 is kept for the most serious and life-threatening emergencies only.”