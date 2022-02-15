Weather warning extended in Flintshire with two named storms set to cause strong winds and disruption

A weather warning has been extended to cover Flintshire and large parts of Wales with two named storms forecast to cause strong winds and disruption throughout the week.

Storm Dudley will impact on the northern half of the UK from Wednesday afternoon through to Thursday, while Storm Eunice will bring strong winds and potentially some snow for parts of the country on Friday.

A yellow weather warning was already in place for Flintshire between midnight and 9pm on Friday with gusts of up to 50mph currently forecast.

The Met Office say the storm is also expected to bring some heavy rain and there is a potential for some significant snow fall over hills in the Midlands and further north, although this will become clearer nearer the time.

A yellow weather warning for Storm Dudley has now been issued for both Wednesday and Thursday with gusts locally of up to 45mph.

This in place between 3pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday morning.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “An active jet stream is driving low-pressure systems across the country, both of which are likely to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.”

National Highways Head of Road Safety Jeremy Phillips said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”