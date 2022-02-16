Amber weather alert issued for Flintshire on Friday

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Flintshire on Friday.

A yellow alert had been issued ahead of Storm Eunice that has been upgraded to amber and is active from 3am through 9pm on Friday.

There are three types of colour warnings: yellow, amber and red.

The colour of the warning is dependent on the impact the weather could have and how likely those impacts are.

Yellow denotes the mildest alert level, while red is the most critical.

This is what the Met Office says about Friday’s amber warning:

“Storm Eunice may cause significant disruption due to extremely strong winds on Friday.”

What to expect:

There is a good chance that flying debris could result in a danger to life

Damage to buildings and homes is likely, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Roads, bridges and railway lines are likely to close, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

There is a good chance that power cuts, possibly prolonged, could occur and possibly affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Large waves are likely and beach material is likely to be thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

It is likely there will be falling branches and some uprooted trees

A yellow weather warning for Storm Dudley has now been issued for both today and Thursday with gusts locally of up to 45mph.

This is now in place from 1pm today, Wednesday 16 February to 6am on Thursday morning.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: “An active jet stream is driving low-pressure systems across the country, both of which are likely to cause some disruption and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued.”

National Highways Head of Road Safety Jeremy Phillips said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down.

“Drivers of other vehicles should be aware of sudden gusts of wind which can affect handling and braking, and give high-sided vehicles, caravans, and motorbikes plenty of space. In the event of persistent high winds we may need to close bridges to traffic for a period, so please be alert for warnings of closures and follow signed diversion routes.”