Posted: Fri 16th Aug 2024

Train forced to slow down to avoid toddler on North Wales level crossing

Network Rail has issued a warning to the public to take extra care at level crossings following an incident in North Wales where a train had to slow down as a toddler and an adult were on the crossing.

In footage shared by Network Rail, the toddler is alone on the crossing for several seconds before the adult follows them across, having to pick up their pace when the driver of an oncoming train sounds the horn as a warning.

The footage was recorded by a CCTV camera at Sandy Lane level crossing in Prestatyn earlier this month and is being shared to remind everyone to use crossings responsibly.

Bethan Lloyd, Network Rail route level crossing manager for North Wales, said: “This shocking footage underlines the importance of taking care and staying alert when using a crossing.

“We would like to remind all level crossing users to stop, look and listen, pay attention to all signage, check both ways before crossing and never cross if a train is coming. Always cross quickly and safely and do not stop when on the crossing.

“In the video clip, the alertness of the train driver prevented a potentially serious incident, and we must stress how dangerous level crossings can be if not used appropriately.”

There have been 19 reported incidents of misuse at Sandy Lane level crossing over the past two years, including four incidents categorised as near misses.

At Sandy Lane, where trains can travel up to 75mph over the crossing, there are signs on both approaches instructing crossing users to stop, look and listen for approaching trains.

