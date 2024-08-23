Theatr Clwyd’s Autumn Lineup: Must-See Performances

Theatr Clwyd is set to dazzle audiences this autumn with a line-up of unmissable storytelling performances that span a range of genres and themes.

Among the highlights is the return of James Rowland, who concludes his acclaimed trilogy with James Rowland Dies at the End of the Show on 14 September.

This final instalment, following Learning to Fly and Piece of Work, is a thought-provoking exploration of life, filled with laughter, music, and poignant reflections.

Rowland’s work has been lauded for its emotional depth, with The Guardian giving Learning to Fly a five-star rating.

On 17 September, Theatr Clwyd will present The Ballad of Mulan, a compelling production by Grist to the Mill and Red Dragonfly Productions.

This adaptation brings to life the story of Mulan, the real Chinese heroine who inspired Disney’s popular films.

Performed by British-Chinese actress Michelle Yim, the play delves into Mulan’s struggle with identity after years of living as a man to fight for the Chinese Empire.

The British Theatre Guide described Yim’s performance as “brilliant” and noted the play’s ability to draw new wisdom from an ancient tale.

For fans of dark comedy, Kin by Christine Mackie promises to be a must-see on 30 September and 1 October.

Presented by Her Productions, the play centres on two estranged sisters-in-law who reunite at a funeral, only to face unexpected revelations about the man they both held dear.

The performance on 1 October will include British Sign Language (BSL) interpretation, ensuring accessibility for all audience members.

Theatr Clwyd’s season continues with the return of multi-award-winning writer and performer Shôn Dale-Jones on 25 September, who will perform his critically acclaimed one-man show, The Duke.

The show, a delicate blend of humour and poignancy, explores the interconnectedness of personal loss, artistic integrity, and global crises.

Dale-Jones weaves fantasy and reality into a narrative that gently questions societal priorities in the face of ongoing global challenges.

To experience these captivating stories and more, visit Theatr Clwyd’s website or call their box office.

Whether you’re drawn to thought-provoking drama, dark comedy, or a classic tale with a modern twist, this autumn season offers something for every theatregoer.

For tickets and additional information, including age ratings and content warnings, please visit www.theatrclwyd.com or contact the box office at 01352 344101.