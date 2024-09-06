Storyhouse: Chester Literature Festival returns for 2024 with star-studded line-up

The Chester Literature Festival is set to return this November, offering over two weeks of diverse and engaging literary events. From 6-16 November, the festival will welcome a stellar line-up of headliners, including historian Lucy Worsley, adventurer Simon Reeve, and actors McKenzie Crook and Richard Ayoade, among others.

Sponsored by Aaron & Partners, this year’s festival promises more than 10 days of captivating conversations, performances, and workshops at Chester’s Storyhouse venue.

Other major names set to appear include comedian and mental health advocate Ruby Wax, poet and rapper George the Poet, comedian and author Shaparak Khorsandi, and Gulf War hero John Nichol.

The eclectic programme reflects the festival’s dedication to offering something for everyone, from literary enthusiasts to those with a broader interest in culture, history, and entertainment.

A Festival with Something for Everyone

Attendees can look forward to a wide-ranging programme featuring renowned authors, poets, and performers. Workshops on writing and publishing, open mic poetry nights, and a debut writers’ panel will be on offer. The festival will also see the return of the ever-popular Poetry Pub Crawl, a local favourite that brings together poetry lovers for a night of verse and conversation.

The festival kicks off on Sunday, 6 October, with a special pre-festival appearance by Richard Ayoade. Known for his quirky humour and distinctive filmmaking style, Ayoade will discuss his latest book, The Unfinished Harauld Hughes, a fictional adventure exploring the life of a mid-century playwright who bears an uncanny resemblance to Ayoade himself.

The main festival opens on 6 November, with TV historian Professor Kate Williams bringing her HistFest to the main stage, followed by Gulf War veteran John Nichol on 7 November. Nichol will present his book The Unknown Warrior, which explores the poignant story behind the anonymous British soldier buried in Westminster Abbey after World War I. That same evening, poet Luke Wright returns with a fresh set of poems exploring the theme of joy.

High-Profile Guests and Conversations

Friday, 8 November, will see adventurer Simon Reeve take to the stage. Known for his global travels and gripping documentaries, Reeve will share stories from his journeys around the world, offering insights into his books like Tropic of Capricorn and Journeys to Impossible Places. This event is already sold out, reflecting the widespread anticipation.

Fans of thrilling fiction can join Ava Glass, Greg Mosse, and Jack Jewers as they discuss the art of writing spy novels in Writing Spies in the Shadow of Bond. Meanwhile, fashion lovers will be treated to Penelope Tree and Lady Jean Campbell on 9 November, where the iconic ’60s model and Campbell will reflect on life behind the catwalk.

Also on 9 November, ABC frontman Martin Fry will take centre stage to discuss his new autobiography A Lexicon of Life. Fans will be treated to music and conversation, with opportunities for meet-and-greet tickets available for those eager to interact with the Sheffield band’s lead singer.

Literary Icons and Personal Journeys

The festival will welcome McKenzie Crook on 11 November, marking his first appearance at Chester LitFest. Crook, known for his roles in The Office, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Worzel Gummidge, will introduce his new book If Nick Drake Came to My House, an exploration of art’s transformative power through an imaginary visit from the legendary singer-songwriter.

On 13 November, Ruby Wax brings her raw and personal stage show I’m Not as Well as I Thought I Was to Chester. Drawing on her own mental health journey, Wax’s show is based on her 2023 book of the same name and delves deep into trauma, laughter, and healing.

Acclaimed poet and rapper George the Poet will make his festival debut on 14 November with his memoir Track Record: Me, Music and the War on Blackness, offering a thought-provoking reflection on Black creativity and its challenges in the modern world.

Closing the festival on 16 November, Shaparak Khorsandi will explore her diagnosis of ADHD in her 40s with her book Scatter Brain, a hilarious and heartwarming journey of self-discovery. The same evening, poet Pam Ayres will team up with composer George Fenton for the musical stage show Who Are You Calling Vermin?, bringing Ayres’ sharp lyrical wit to life.

A Celebrated Festival Legacy

Founded in 1989 by Chester Arts 89, the Chester Literature Festival remains one of the UK’s longest-running literary festivals. Now in its 13th year under the direction of Storyhouse, the festival has previously hosted notable artists such as Benjamin Zephaniah, Lemn Sissay, and Hollie McNish.

Suzie Henderson, Storyhouse’s Creative Director, expressed her excitement about this year’s programme: “The festival is a firm favourite in our annual calendar, and we’re thrilled to reveal the first wave of headliners. From literary legends to fresh voices, there’s something for everyone this November.”

LISTINGS

Richard Ayoade – The Unfinished Harauld Hughes

Main theatre

Sunday, 6 October 2024

7pm

Tickets including book £30/Storyhouse Members £27

Tickets- no book- £18.50/ Storyhouse Members £16.65

Professor Kate Williams – HistFest

Main theatre

Wednesday, 6 November 2024

7pm

Tickets £20/Storyhouse Members £18

John Nichol – The Unknown Warrior

Main theatre

Thursday, 7 November 2024

7.30pm

Tickets £26.50/Storyhouse Members £23.85

Luke Wright – Joy!

Garret theatre

Thursday, 7 November 2024

8pm

Tickets £15/Storyhouse Members £13.50

Ava Glass, Greg Mosse and Jack Jewers – Writing Spies in the Shadow of Bond

Garret theatre

Friday, 8 November 2024

7pm

Tickets £15/Storyhouse Members £13.50

Simon Reeve – To the Ends of the Earth

Main theatre

Friday, 8 November 2024

7.30pm

Sold out

Workshop – How to Write a Book

Garret theatre

Saturday, 9 November 2024

10am

Tickets £25/Storyhouse Members £22.50

Workshop – How to Get Published

Garret theatre

Saturday, 9 November 2024

1pm

Tickets £25/Storyhouse Members £22.50

Penelope Tree and Lady Jean Campbell – Beyond the Catwalk

Garret theatre

Saturday, 9 November 2024

7pm

Tickets £15/Storyhouse Members £13.50

ABC: An Intimate Evening With Martin Fry

Main theatre

Saturday, 9 November 2024

7.30pm

Tickets £33.50/Storyhouse Members £30.15: Admission and goody bag £51.50/£46.35 Storyhouse Members: Meet and greet, goody bag and admission £82.35.

Mackenzie Crook – If Nick Drake Came to My House

Main theatre

Monday, 11 November 2024

7.30pm

Tickets £28/Storyhouse Members £25.20 ( includes a book)

Ruby Wax – I’m Not as Well as I Thought I Was

Main theatre

Wednesday, 13 November 2024

8pm

Tickets £28.50/Storyhouse Members £25.65

George the poet – Track Record – Me, Music and the War on Blackness

Main theatre

Thursday, 14 November 2024

7pm

Tickets £20/Storyhouse Members £18/ Young Storyhouse Members £10

Local Authors’ Party

Garret theatre

Friday, 15 November 2024

7pm

FREE- bookable

An Audience with Lucy Worsley on Jane Austen

Main theatre

Friday, 15 November 2024

7.30pm

Tickets £38/Storyhouse Members £34.20

Shaparak Khorsandi – Scatter Brain

Garret theatre

Saturday, 16 November 2024

7.30pm

Tickets £19/Storyhouse Members £17.10

Pam Ayres and George Fenton – Who Are You Calling Vermin?

Main theatre

Saturday, 16 November 2024

7.30pm

Tickets £31/Storyhouse Members £27.90

Poetry Pub Crawl

Wednesday 12024

7:30pm

Tickets £25/Storyhouse Members £22.50