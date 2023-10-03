Sports organisations across Wales support NSPCC ‘Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week’

Sports clubs and associations across Wales are backing the NSPCC's Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week campaign which this year calls on parents to show positive support for their children in their activities.

More than one in four parents (28%) across the UK who attend their child's sports club or activity said they have seen or experienced inappropriate behaviour, a new NSPCC survey has revealed.

This includes shouting insults, intimidating, or threatening behaviour or fights between parents, guardians, carers or children.

The YouGov poll1, commissioned by the NSPCC's Child Protection in Sport Unit (CPSU) to mark the launch of the charity's Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week, also found that 68% of these parents said they or their children or both had felt uncomfortable because of it, and almost one in five parents said no action had been taken to stop it.

This year's campaign is calling on parents to:

recognise that negative behaviour, including at sporting events, can have an impact on their child and their enjoyment of their chosen sport or club.

understand their crucial safeguarding role in their child’s sport and help keep them safe from possible abuse.

get involved in their child’s sporting club or activity and show positive support. Sport is safest when everyone plays their role in keeping children safe, including parents.

The charity has launched a new video which explores how behaviour from the side-lines can affect young sportspeople.

Entitled My No.1 Fan, the short film features interviews with families talking about what positive parental behaviour and support means to them and how negative behaviour can impact children's enjoyment of sport.

In Wales, the campaign is backed by Football Association Wales, Weightlifting Wales, Tennis Wales, Table Tennis Wales, Cardiff Rugby and Glamorgan Cricket. Senior Safeguarding and Player Welfare Manager at FAW, Sian Jones said, "Safeguarding is of the utmost importance to the FAW and we fully support the NSPCC's Keeping your Child Safe in Sport Week. "We would encourage all NGB's and activity providers, as well as parents and guardians to get behind the campaign and explore the fantastic resources available to them to ensure a positive, enjoyable and safe sporting experience for children." Simon Roach, Designated Safeguarding Lead, Weightlifting Wales, said; "Weightlifting Wales is committed to safeguarding people participating in sport. "We know how important it is for everyone to play their part to protect children from abuse, therefore we are proud to support Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week. "We look forward to sharing information about the campaign on social media and would encourage our members as well as parents and guardians to learn more and play their part in keeping children safe." Rhys Blumberg, Chief Operating Officer at Cardiff Rugby said; "Cardiff Rugby is again proud to support this year's NSPCC's Keeping your Child Safe in Sport Week. "We must all guarantee a safe and positive sporting environment for children and young people. "We would encourage all sporting bodies in Wales as well as parents and guardians to back the campaign and to use the NSPCC resources available to understand how to make confident informed decisions when raising concerns with their child's sport club."

As well as the new film, the NSPCC's CPSU hosts a wealth of resources and information for parents on the Parents' Hub, including a free e-learning course for parents on keeping children safer in sport, videos, podcasts and factsheets.

Michelle North, head of CPSU, said: "We're delighted that sports organisations across Wales are supporting this year's Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week.

"We know that inappropriate behaviour has a negative impact on young people and affects their enjoyment of the sport or activity, which in positive and safe environments can bring a lot of fulfilment to their lives.

"It is important that sports organisations and activity providers not only work with their staff and volunteers but with parents too to ensure that children have the safest and most enjoyable experience in sport."

The NSPCC and its CPSU want to bring together parents and sports clubs and bodies to help give them the confidence and knowledge about the role they can play in keeping their children safe in sports and activity settings.

Last weekend, the NSPCC supported the Football Association's Play Safe campaign – a countrywide campaign to focus attention on the vital importance of safeguarding in our national game.

Sir Peter Wanless, CEO of the NSPCC, added: "Being your child's biggest supporter can help instil in them a lifelong love of sport, and help them build friendships and confidence. It can also help you learn about what makes their sports club safe and how to spot the signs that something might be wrong.

"Our Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week campaign highlights how important parents and carers are in a child's sporting life. You can make a difference by being involved and supporting your child in their club or activity in a positive way and helping to spread the word about keeping children safe in sport."

The NSPCC is encouraging parents to get involved and learn more about their local sports clubs and safeguarding and to be part of the team, on the CPSU parent hub via the official website.

To find out more about being your child's biggest supporter and how to get involved with the campaign, visit thecpsu.org.uk/parents

