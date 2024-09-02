Shotton: Plans for 5 bed HMO could go ahead despite concerns

Plans to create a five-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) in Shotton could go ahead despite concerns there are too many in the area.

An application was submitted in May this year to convert an existing four-bedroom family home on Rowden Street to accommodate six people.

Objections have been voiced against the proposals by members of Shotton Town Council and three neighbouring residents.

It follows claims it would lead to a “proliferation” of HMOs on the street and cause parking problems.

However, the scheme has now been backed for approval by a senior Flintshire Council official ahead of a planning committee meeting this week.

Andrew Farrow, the local authority’s chief planning officer, told councillors in a report that there was only one existing HMO on the street, and the application would not have a negative impact.

He said: “The application proposes to continue the use of a dwelling that is located within a highly sustainable settlement for residential purposes which is acceptable in principle.

“The objections raised regarding the proliferation of flats and HMOs within Rowden Street and the cumulative impact of this on the character within the street scene and living conditions are noted.

“The community and business protection department have interrogated their database records and advise that there is one existing HMO within Rowden Street with one currently awaiting inspection.

“As this section of Rowden Street comprises a total of 14 properties, it is not considered that its inherent character will be unduly impacted, and the proposal would not result in harm when compared with the continued use as a single-family dwelling.”

He added: “The parking demand in connection with an existing four-bedroom house (three spaces) and five-bedroom HMO (two spaces) is comparable with that should the property remain as a single dwelling.

“Notwithstanding the above, the site is in a highly sustainable location where there are alternative modes of travel such as cycling, walking, and public transport.”

A decision will be made on the proposals when the committee meets on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter