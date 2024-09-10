Shotton: Dee Park receives huge funding boost for outdoor education centre

Dee Park in Shotton is set to undergo significant improvements after receiving over £249,000 in funding to create an outdoor education centre and enhance the park’s biodiversity.

The park’s ambitious expansion is being made possible thanks to a £249,126 grant from The Woodland Investment Grant (TWIG) scheme, delivered by The National Lottery Heritage Fund in partnership with the Welsh Government.

Additional funding of £49,500 from the Welsh Government’s Landfill Disposals Tax Communities Scheme and £49,838 from the Parc Adfer Community Benefit Fund will also contribute to the project.

Care & Repair North East Wales, the organisation behind the project, is eager to build the outdoor education centre, which will serve as a base for visiting groups, volunteers, and events.

The centre will offer opportunities for local residents to engage with the park’s history and wildlife through both digital and traditional methods. Plans include educational materials, family-friendly trails, and activities for all ages.

A key goal of the project is to establish the ‘Friends of Dee Park’, encouraging local involvement in park management through supported volunteer opportunities.

The initiative will allow individuals, community groups, and businesses to take an active role in the park’s future development.

The newly appointed team of rangers will oversee the park’s biodiversity efforts while fostering connections with schools, community groups, and visitors.

They aim to maximise public use of the park and continue building on the relationships established during the woodland planting phase.

Mike Robinson, National Forest for Wales Liaison Officer and Care & Repair North East Wales Board Member, praised the efforts at Dee Park:

“I’m constantly impressed by the work being done at Dee Park. As one of the first sites to achieve National Forest for Wales status, it’s exciting to see the park expanding its reach. The new ranger team is an excellent addition, and their dedication is evident in the way they’re enhancing the site for both nature and the community.”

The park has already seen increased use following the installation of a circular path, trees, benches, and picnic tables.

With Phase 2 now underway, Care & Repair North East Wales hopes to continue improving the park for visitors while maintaining its newly awarded National Forest for Wales status.

Additionally, the park has been honoured with a Bionet Business Award for its outstanding impact on biodiversity in North East Wales in 2022/23.

For those interested in getting involved, particularly in volunteering opportunities, Toni Emery can be contacted at 01352 758700 or via email at [email protected].