Serial killer Lucy Letby back in court on charges of attempted murder of a baby girl

Lucy Letby, the convicted child serial killer, is set to face a retrial today at Manchester Crown Court on charges of attempting to murder a baby girl, referred to as Child K.

The retrial comes after a jury was unable to reach a verdict on six counts of attempted murder in her initial trial.

Letby, 34, was found guilty in August 2023 of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six others while working as a nurse at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

The crimes occurred between June 2015 and June 2016.

The initial trial, which lasted 10 months, highlighted the grim details of Letby’s actions in the neonatal unit.

The jury’s inability to reach a decision on six counts left several questions unresolved, prompting the Crown Prosecution Service to pursue a retrial for at least one of these counts.

The retrial will focus on the allegation that Letby attempted to murder Child K in February 2016, it is estimated to last up to three weeks.