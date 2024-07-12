Update: A548 between Bagillt and Flint back open following earlier collision

Update: The A548 between Bagillt and Flint is back open following an earlier collision.

A traffic report for the res states: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to a collision on A548 Westbound between Reynolds Road and Manor Industrial Estate. The sensors showed that traffic could later pass the scene after a full closure earlier.”

Earlier report: North Wales Police have said a section of the A548 between Flint and Bagillt is currently closed following a road traffic collision.

The closure is on the westbound between the junction with Reynolds Road and Manor Industrial Estate.

Police have advised motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to collision on A548 Westbound between Reynolds Road and Manor Industrial Estate. Traffic was already congested here as some traffic has been using this route as an alternative to the earlier vehicle fire on the A55 at J31.”

There is congestion in the area as a result of the closure.