RSPCA’s continues to appeal for info after abandoned Shih Tzu found in Shotton
RSPCA Cymru is continuing to appeal for information after a Shih Tzu was found abandoned on a driveway in Shotton.
The female dog – estimated to be around a year old – was found in the Shotton Lane area in Deeside around 6.45pm on 22 May.
She was left in a pet carrier and had heavily matted fur and was in a poor body condition. Luckily she was found by the homeowners who took her to a vet, who subsequently called the RSPCA. She wasn’t microchipped so an owner has not been identified.
RSPCA inspector Jenny Anderton said further viewings of CCTV footage has brought forward some new information.
“I am very grateful to the owners of the CCTV footage for allowing me to take a closer look at what was captured,” said Jenny.
“We can now see that there was a blue and grey cat carrier being left at the rear of their property off North Street.
“It is believed the person came from North Street or the lower half of Shotton Lane. It is believed to have been a man who was on foot at the time carrying the cat carrier, possibly even down the main road in Shotton.
“On CCTV he appears to have a beard and moustache, is of a normal to stocky build and was wearing a black T-shirt with either a baseball cap on backwards or sunglasses on his head.
“If anyone has information about this incident or this dog please can they contact the inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”
The dog is now named Ivy and is safe in RSPCA care.
After she was found she was taken to a vets where carefully trimmed her matted fur.
RSPCA animal rescue officer Mel Froude said: “She looks like a completely different dog now and hopefully is a lot more comfortable and cooler now she has been trimmed.
“She’s a lovely little thing – friendly but very nervous. She now has been taken into our care and has been doing well and putting on weight which is great news. She has been named Ivy.”
The RSPCA is providing dedicated cost of living support for worried pet owners, which includes a telephone helpline on 0300 123 0650 and an online hub, which has lots of practical tips and advice, including details of pet food bank schemes.
The incident comes at a time when the RSPCA is dealing with a high number of abandonments.
In April this year alone, they received 1,508 reports to their emergency line about an animal being dumped.
That compares with 1,370 abandonment reports for the same month last year – marking a rise of 9.6%.
To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181. Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News