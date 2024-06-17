Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 17th Jun 2024

Praise for Broughton Pupils' 'Visit Wales' websites

Alyn and Deeside Welsh Parliament member Jack Sargeant visited Broughton Primary School to see the children’s work promoting tourism to Wales.

The Year 6 class at Broughton Primary has been learning about ‘Cynefin’, a sense of belonging. As part of the topic, the pupils created websites encouraging people to visit Wales.

The class explored persuasive language, Welsh tourist locations, maps of Wales, Welsh myths and legends, and the importance of respecting our culture.

Jack was invited to see the pupils’ hard work and was impressed by their imaginative and artistic websites.

Jack Sargeant MS said: “It was wonderful to see the fantastic IT skills of Year 6 pupils who did an excellent job presenting their websites to me, focusing on the many tourist attractions we have here in North Wales.

“The class teachers have worked extremely hard to inspire the children with stories of Welsh history, myths, and legends. I was particularly impressed by the children’s suggestions for respecting our culture and traditions, demonstrating a real maturity and understanding of the importance of respect and kindness.”

Following the presentations from pupils, Jack sat down for a question time session, answering many thoughtful questions from children across the year group.

Topics covered included Jack’s priorities for Broughton and Alyn and Deeside as well as the work of the Senedd across Wales.

