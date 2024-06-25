Powells Jewellery Ladies Day: Ella Henderson set for Chester Racecourse performance

Multi-platinum selling artist and three-time BRIT Award nominee Ella Henderson has been announced as the headline act for Powells Jewellery Ladies Day at Chester Racecourse on Saturday, 31 August.

Ella, who soared to fame a decade ago with her chart-topping debut single ‘Ghost’, will bring her powerhouse vocals and dynamic stage presence to Chester for an immersive afternoon of music, racing, and fashion.

Her performance promises to be a highlight, marking a festive day at the historic racecourse.

Known for her collaborations with industry heavyweights like Ryan Tedder and Babyface, as well as superstar DJs such as Sigma, Kygo, and David Guetta, Ella has amassed over a billion streams and ten Top 10 singles.

Her recent hits include ‘0800 Heaven’ with Nathan Dawe and Joel Corry, and ‘React’ with Switch Disco, the latter earning a ‘Song of the Year’ nomination at the 2024 BRIT Awards. Earlier this year, she topped the UK’s Official Trending Chart with ‘Alibi’ alongside Rudimental.

Steve Davies, Chief Operating Officer at Chester Racecourse, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event: “Having recently celebrated a decade of Top 10 singles, Ella Henderson is the perfect performer to headline our fabulous Powells Jewellery Ladies Day.”

“We can’t wait to welcome her to the racecourse to put on an amazing live show for all our guests after a superb day of racing.”

“This is one of a number of unmissable music and racing events we have lined up over the summer, with all the entertainment included in the ticket price, no matter the enclosure you choose.”

Ella shared her enthusiasm for the event, stating, “I’m very much looking forward to playing Ladies Day at Chester Racecourse. I can’t wait to have a sing and dance with you all in the sunshine.”

Tickets for Powells Jewellery Ladies Day, featuring Ella Henderson, are on sale now. For further information, please visit www.chester-races.com.