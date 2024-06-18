Positive Care Inspectorate Wales report for Flintshire Social Services

Flintshire County Council’s adults and children’s services recently received commendation from Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) following an in depth inspection in November, the first in eight years.

Inspectors from CIW spent two weeks at Ty Dewi Sant (St David’s Park, Ewloe) and toured various locations in Flintshire, engaging extensively with staff, partners, service users, and their families.

The resulting report, published recently, praised the ‘stable and experienced’ senior management team and highlighted the practitioners’ deep understanding of the individuals they support.

The inspection also recognised recent structural changes within Flintshire’s social services, noting their potential to boost resilience, enhance support and managerial oversight, and provide career advancement opportunities.

Additionally, the council’s proactive approach in addressing the needs of the community through strategic partnerships with Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) and other relevant entities was commended.

Significant projects like the development of Marleyfield Care Home and Ty Nyth Children’s Care Home, funded through substantial capital investments, were particularly noted.

Neil Ayling, Chief Officer for Social Services, expressed his pride in the positive feedback from the inspection:

“The positive outcome of this inspection demonstrates the hard work and dedication of our teams, supporting individuals and families in Flintshire on a daily basis. I am proud that the feedback from the inspectors has been so encouraging and in addition, welcome the areas that the inspectors have identified to consider for development. I would like to thank our teams for their ongoing hard work and I am looking forward to making plans to build on this success for the future.”