Posted: Fri 21st Jun 2024

Police seek information after youngsters vandalise digger in Flintshire quarry

North Wales Police are investigating an incident of vandalism that occurred at a sand quarry on the outskirts of Higher Kinnerton.

On Sunday, 16th June, between 4pm and 9pm, it is believed that two boys, aged around 12-14 years old, entered the quarry and caused significant damage to machinery.

The Rural Crime Team reported that the youths allegedly used a scaffolding board to smash the cab windows of a Komatsu excavator.

They then proceeded to damage a parked wagon by smashing its cab windows as well.

PC Dave Allen from the Rural Crime Team urged parents in the local community to be vigilant. “Can I ask all parents in the local community to please be aware of this incident, to consider the safety implications of being upon a working quarry and also think – did your child come home on Sunday with sand on their clothing and footwear?” he said.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the event or who has further information to contact them.

The team can be reached via the non-emergency number 101 or through the live web chat, quoting reference Q087851.

This incident not only resulted in costly damage but also highlighted the dangers of children accessing hazardous areas such as working quarries.

Officers are keen to ensure such incidents do not recur and are asking the community for their support in identifying those responsible.

