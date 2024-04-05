Police probe early morning tyre slashing in Saltney

Police have launched an investigation following a vandalism spree that has seen a number of car tyres damaged across several streets in Saltney.

The affected areas include Vyrnwy Road, Conway Close, and Padarn Close, with the incidents occurring in the early hours between 3 am and 4.30 am on Tuesday, 2nd April 2024.

In an effort to track down the individuals responsible, officers from the South Flintshire neighbourhood policing team are reaching out to the community.

They are requesting that residents in those areas, as well as those living in Sandy Lane, Boundary Lane, and Victoria Road, review any potential footage captured by CCTV systems, RING doorbells, or dash cams during the time of the incidents.

The police are particularly interested in footage that may show any suspicious activity or individuals passing through these neighbourhoods during the specified time window.

The latest damage follows several tyre slashings that took place on Vyrnwy Road and Victoria Road in February.

Residents who possess any relevant footage are encouraged to come forward and contact the North Wales Police by dialling 101 or visiting the official website, referencing incident number 24000306305.