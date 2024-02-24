CCTV appeal after Saltney tyre slashings

Residents of Saltney are being urged to remain vigilant after a string of vehicle vandalism incidents reported earlier this week.

North Wales Police South Flintshire team has launched an appeal for information following numerous reports of tyre damage in the areas of Vyrnwy Drive and Victoria Road.

The police are keen to identify a figure spotted on driveways during the early hours, believed to be connected to the vandalism.

They are calling on the community to review any CCTV or Ring doorbell footage that could provide evidence in tracking down the suspect.

The appeal was made via the official NWP South Flintshire Facebook page, urging residents to check their vehicles for any signs of tampering or damage before setting off on their journeys.

Those who discover any damage are encouraged to report it to officers using the non-emergency 101 number or through the police webchat service, quoting reference Q026011.

