Posted: Fri 7th Jun 2024

Police in Flintshire urge public to report drug dealing activity

Police in Flintshire are appealing to the public for information regarding drug-dealing activities in their communities.

Like most crime, police depend heavily on ‘community intelligence’ to help catch criminals.

PC Joshua Harries, of Flintshire North’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, is leading the call to action, stressing the critical role that local residents play in combating drug dealing.

PC Harries highlighted several key areas of concern, asking if drug dealing has been spotted near schools, within neighbourhoods, or aware of dealing at the homes of vulnerable individuals.

“If the answer is YES to any of the above, then we need to know,” he stated, urging the public to provide details on where, when, and who is involved in these activities.

The police emphasise that drug dealing significantly impacts communities, often leading to additional crimes such as violence and theft.

By reporting these activities, the public can help disrupt criminal networks and enhance local safety.

Reports can be made anonymously through Crimestoppers, ensuring that those who come forward can do so without fear of reprisal.

PC Harries added, “I appreciate your assistance in making our communities safer.”

Residents with information can report issues via the link provided: Giving information anonymously | Crimestoppers (crimestoppers-uk.org).

Or contact North Wales Police here: northwales.police.uk/contact

