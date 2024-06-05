Plans submitted for unveils 315-home development in Ewloe

Plans have been put forward to build more than 300 new homes in a village in Flintshire.

Castle Green Homes wants to create a total of 315 properties on land off Holywell Road and Green Lane in Ewloe.

If approved, the scheme would include 126 “affordable” houses, as well as new vehicle access points, public open space and a play area.

The site measures approximately 24.7 acres and mostly consists of agricultural fields.

The developer previously held a consultation over the proposals and has now lodged a formal application with Flintshire Council.

The agricultural land is currently used for the grazing of sheep and cattle with associated buildings and farmhouses.

The site has already been earmarked for 298 homes in the adopted Flintshire Council Local Development Plan (LDP).

Flintshire Council voted in favour of adopting its Local Development Plan in January 2023.

The LDP seeks to guarantee a housing land supply that provides 7,870 dwellings to meet a housing requirement of 6,950 dwellings.

The proposed homes will comprise a range of 2-storey one-to-four-bedroom properties and include a variety of flats, and terraced, semi-detached and detached properties.

Castle Green Homes has indicated that financial contributions will be made to support local facilities and infrastructure improvements, mitigating the development’s impact.

According to the design and access statement published by Castle Green Homes, the development site, described in the proposal as comprising agricultural fields interspersed with trees and hedgerows, is currently utilised for agricultural purposes.

The ecological report highlights the presence of protected species and the need for comprehensive mitigation strategies to preserve local biodiversity.

A Flood Consequences Assessment indicates plans to manage surface water and mitigate flood risks, including the implementation of Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDs), measures designed to minimise the environmental impact.

The statement notes the “site benefits from being in excellent proximity to a range of services and amenities. including convenience retail, local primary schools and recreational facilities, its allocation in the adopted local Development Plan confirming the site as a suitable and sustainable location for housing.”

The developer has said the: “The dwellings, roads and associated landscaping proposed will be designed and constructed to a high standard and will be entirely in keeping with the character of the surrounding area and in accordance with relevant policies within the Flintshire Local Development Plan, offering a well-considered and attractive place to live for future residents and make a significant contribution to meeting the identified housing needs of Flintshire.”

The same company also recently submitted plans to build 300 homes on land off Ash Lane in nearby Hawarden.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter & Deeside.com