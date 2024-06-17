Plans Submitted for 22 New Homes Near Care Home in Flint

Plans to build 22 new homes on land next to a care home in Flint have been put forward.

The application by Edwards Homes Limited would result in the development of an area near Bod Hyfryd Nursing Home on Northop Road.

It follows the company previously being denied permission to create 18 properties next to the care home by Flintshire Council in January 2021, with an appeal against the decision later thrown out.

The scheme was labelled as “premature” by the local authority at the time as the site forms part of a wider plot earmarked for a larger amount of houses in the council’s Local Development Plan.

The LDP was adopted in January 2023 and fresh proposals have now been submitted by the company.

It also comes after another housing firm, Watkin Jones, brought forward plans to create 200 homes on the rest of the site in September 2022.

While a decision is currently pending on that scheme, planning agent Philip Moren said recent events meant permission for the latest application by Edwards Homes should be approved.

In a design and access statement, he said: “There has been a material change in planning circumstances since the previous proposal for 18 dwellings was dismissed on appeal in June 2021.

“First, following the new LDP’s adoption, the application site is now allocated for housing development and the policies of the former UDP no longer apply.

“And second, there is now a detailed proposal before the council for the development of the remainder of the housing allocation against which consideration can be given to the proposed development of my client’s land.

“EHL has engaged constructively with the prospective developers of the majority of the housing allocation (Watkins Jones) to ensure a more holistic approach is taken to the development of the wider site.

“Watkins Jones has agreed in principle to my client’s proposal and confirmed in writing to providing a relocated road connection to link its proposed development with the housing proposed on the EHL application site.”

Some concerns have been raised regarding the latest proposals by local councillor Michelle Perfect.

In an email to the council’s planning department, she said she had reservations about the impact on the A5119, which is one of the main roads into Flint.

She said: “My views on this application are a little bit cautious given the location of the development and the access issues it will present on the busy main road of the A5119 leading out of Flint.

“I am also concerned at the current overdevelopment in the town given that the Croes Atti development in Oakenholt is yet to be finished and local services are already under a great deal of stress.”

However, commenting on the policy impact of the development, planning officer Adrian Walters said there were no objections to the principle of the proposals.

He said: “The site forms part of a larger housing allocation for 170 dwellings. A detailed planning application is under consideration for 200 dwellings.

“The broad principle of residential development on the site is therefore established.

“Subject to the details of the scheme being acceptable and meeting policy requirements, I have no objection in principle.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website, with a target decision date set for the end of July.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter