Posted: Tue 18th Jun 2024

Planning: Greggs wants to open a new store in Queensferry

Plans have been revealed to open a new Greggs store in Queensferry, creating 12 jobs in the process.

The bakery chain has applied to Flintshire Council to convert part of the Checkpoint car service centre building at The Cross on Station Road.

If approved, it would see internal changes made to accommodate the store, with the sales floor measuring approximately 88 square metres and 38 seats to be installed for customers.

There would also be a ‘back of house’ area with food preparation and storage space, along with staff toilets, changing rooms and a rest area.

In a planning statement, agents acting for Greggs said the new bakery would deliver a number of benefits for the area.

They said: “This planning application seeks full planning permission for the change of use of the existing mixed-use unit known as ‘Checkpoint’ to a mixed A1/A3 retail use, including associated works.

“It is envisaged that a Greggs of this size will generate four full-time jobs and eight part-time jobs. These jobs will be recruited locally.

“Accordingly, whilst it is considered that this proposal will meet an identified need in the wider area, the proposal will also contribute to the provision of jobs within this area.

“The proposed Greggs bakery is considered to offer a beneficial service to the shoppers, workers and staff of the area by providing an accessible, attractive and affordable bakery bringing lunching opportunities on site.”

The company is seeking permission to open the store between 6am and 7pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 8am to 6pm on Sundays.

The agents said this would ensure the needs of staff and visitors to the area are met.

They added: “It’s considered the proposed use will support the immediate surrounding area and uses and residents and workers within the area who want to have something convenient and quick to eat.

“The proposal will aid the shopping area to become more attractive and sustainable by providing catering facilities, whilst also providing several valuable jobs on the site.

“On the basis of the above, it is respectfully requested that planning permission is forthcoming for this proposal as it offers social, economic and environmental benefits to the area.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website, with a decision expected at a later date.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter

