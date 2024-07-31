Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 31st Jul 2024

PD Kratos forced to retired early from Cheshire and North Wales Alliance

A police dog which has assisted in saving lives and helped to make numerous arrests has been forced to retire early.

Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs Alliance announced on Facebook that PD Kratos has this week been medically retired from the team.

Despite his condition Cheshire and North Wales Police Dogs Alliance say he can live a ‘normal and happy life’ and enjoy his long retirement.

In a statement, the force said: “With a heavy heart, we announce the early retirement of PD Kratos who has unexpectedly this week been medically retired from our Dog Alliance.

“Whilst his condition has sadly cut short his career as a Police Dog, he is thankfully able to live a full, happy and normal life and enjoy his long retirement for years to come.

“In his all too short career, PD Kratos made numerous arrests of serious criminals, assisted in saving lives, and protected his Handler and human colleagues from coming to harm.

“We thank PD Kratos for his service to the communities of North Wales and Cheshire.”

