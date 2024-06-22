Parents already planning ahead for back-to-school savings amid ongoing economic uncertainty

Despite the fact kids have not broken up for Summer yet, many parents across the UK are already planning for the upcoming Autumn 2024 school year.

Amid the ongoing cost of living crisis and economic uncertainty, securing the best deals on school uniforms and supplies has become a priority.

Several major UK supermarkets, including ALDI, M&S, Sainsbury’s, and Tesco, have announced sales on their school uniform ranges, with some sales starting as early as this week. Here’s a rundown of the upcoming sales:

Sainsbury’s : 25% off school uniforms starting 19th June 2024.

: 25% off school uniforms starting 19th June 2024. M&S : 20% off all school uniforms starting 2nd July 2024.

: 20% off all school uniforms starting 2nd July 2024. ALDI : £5 uniform bundle available from 4th July 2024.

: £5 uniform bundle available from 4th July 2024. Tesco: 25% off school uniforms starting 23rd July 2024.

Nick Drewe, retail expert and founder of the online discounts platform Wethrift, has compiled a list of tips to help families reduce back-to-school spending this summer.

Conduct a Uniform Inventory Check

The cost of new school uniforms is a significant concern for many families, especially those with multiple children. Drewe suggests conducting an inventory and quality check of existing uniforms before shopping for new items. If some pieces are still in good condition and fit well, they can be used until they need replacing, helping to save money.

Purchase Pre-Loved Uniforms

Buying pre-loved uniforms is another excellent way to cut costs. Expensive items like blazers and uniforms with school logos can often be found at local second-hand retailers or through school-specific Facebook groups and parents’ WhatsApp groups. This not only saves money but also supports sustainability.

Search for Discount Codes When Shopping for School Shoes

School shoes can be one of the most expensive uniform items due to wear and tear and the constant growth of children’s feet. Drewe advises looking for discount codes online for high-street shoe retailers. While trying on shoes in-store for the best fit, making the purchase online using discount codes can lead to significant savings. Additionally, consider retailers that offer warranties or refunds if shoes wear out quickly or if your child outgrows them within a specific period.

Use Loyalty Points or Cash-Back Sites

When shopping for uniforms and back-to-school essentials, using loyalty points and cash-back sites can further reduce costs. Many supermarkets offer loyalty programs that can be leveraged during sales to maximize savings.

Government Uniform Grants

In Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales, local councils offer school uniform grants to help cover the costs of uniforms and PE kits. Drewe encourages parents to check with their local council to see if they qualify. If local council grants are not available, parents should inquire with their child’s school about other possible incentives or grants.

Carry Out a Stationery Check

Before purchasing new stationery, conduct an inventory check of existing supplies to determine what is needed. Schools often provide lists of required items, which can help avoid unnecessary purchases. This ensures that parents buy only what is necessary, avoiding duplication and overspending.

Shop for Second-Hand Books

For older children, especially those in secondary school, the cost of required books can add up. Purchasing pre-loved books can significantly reduce expenses and is a more sustainable option. Retailers offering second-hand books provide a cost-effective solution for acquiring necessary educational materials.

By planning ahead and taking advantage of sales and other cost-saving measures, parents can manage back-to-school expenses more effectively. As economic pressures continue, these strategies offer practical ways to ensure children are well-prepared for the new school year without breaking the bank.