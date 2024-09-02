Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 2nd Sep 2024

Northop Road closed in Soughton following road traffic collision

North Wales Police have closed Northop Road in Soughton following a road traffic collision.

Emergency services are at the scene and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

The police posted an update on Facebook, stating: “Northop Road, Soughton is currently closed due to a Road Traffic Collision. Emergency Services are dealing. Please avoid the area and consider alternative routes on your travels.”

According to a traffic report, the A5119 Northop Road is partially blocked in both directions near the Alltami turn-off.

