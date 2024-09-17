Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 17th Sep 2024

Northop Road back open following earlier collision at Flint Mountain

Update: The road is back open.

Earlier report: Northop Road in Flint Mountain has been closed in both directions following a road traffic collision involving a minibus near the Coach and Horses pub.

North Wales Police issued an appeal at 12:39 pm today, urging motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

The road closure affects the stretch between Pentre Hill and Lon-Y-Plas.

Local reports indicate that an air ambulance was deployed, landing at the scene at approximately 12:45 pm.

According to a police statement, officers were called to the scene shortly before 12:20 pm following reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a minibus.

Emergency services attended the scene, and a woman involved in the incident was airlifted to Stoke Hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed as vehicle recovery operations continue.

North Wales Police have asked motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

 

