North Wales: Cherished Victorian-era hotel reopens doors following extensive refurbishment

A cherished Victorian-era hotel in North Wales, the Cae Mor Hotel, has reopened its doors following an extensive refurbishment.

Situated on Llandudno’s picturesque promenade, the hotel has been a pillar of the town’s tourism industry since its inception in 1890.

Thanks to a significant investment, the seafront hotel now boasts a brand-new look, reinforcing its status as a premier accommodation provider and contributing to Llandudno’s reputation as a town of revival and growth.

The refurbishment, which involved numerous local providers, suppliers, and tradespeople, has modernised the hotel’s infrastructure while preserving its classic charm.

The renovation includes 22 rooms, 15 of which offer stunning views of North Wales’ iconic coastline, celebrating the region’s natural beauty.

The project has also created 20 new jobs, providing valuable employment opportunities for local residents across various industries.

In addition to standard rooms, the hotel now offers accessible and family rooms, reflecting the owners’ commitment to diversity and portraying Llandudno as a welcoming resort for young families.

Adjacent to Venue Cymru, the hotel aims to attract business delegates and corporate guests attending events, concerts, and conferences.

Guest comfort and convenience are paramount, according to General Manager Nicola and her team.

Nicola highlighted the new facilities, saying, “Cae Mor Hotel boasts spacious car parking on the promenade, which is highly valued by our guests, along with air conditioning throughout the property.”

The hotel’s 1890 Restaurant & Bar has also been transformed into a luxury fine dining venue that showcases the best of Welsh cuisine, using locally sourced ingredients in line with the brand’s cultural ethos and sustainability goals.

Nicola added, “It’s been a pleasure working with this team, and we look forward to exceeding our guests’ expectations to ensure our standards match our new look. Llandudno is a thriving destination, and our goal is to continue promoting this fantastic town, encouraging footfall, and welcoming guests from far and wide.”

“Although it’s a Victorian gem, it’s our responsibility to bring it into the modern era, and we feel we have achieved this by combining the building’s original charm with essential modern conveniences.”

Cae Mor Hotel’s transformation marks a new chapter in its long history of hospitality, promising an elevated experience for all visitors.