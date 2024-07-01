Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 1st Jul 2024

Nice-Pak to close German wet wipe production facility and move work to Flint

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Nice-Pak International (NPI) has announced the closure of its production facility in Osterweddingen, Germany. The company, a subsidiary of the US-based Nice-Pak Products, will transfer the German production workload to its UK plants in Flint and Wigan.

The decision to centralise production in the UK follows a review of future plans and changing market conditions, identifying the UK plants as better positioned to compete in both the UK and continental Europe.

This move does not impact the prospects for the Flint site, which remains vital to the company’s operations, Nice-Pak has said.

Nice-Pak is a major producer of wipes for leading supermarkets and brands, commanding a significant share of the UK wipes market.

The product portfolio includes baby wipes, cosmetic wipes, moist toilet tissue, household cleaning, and personal care wipes.

Nice-Pak said that by the end of 2023, over 90% of the wipes produced for the UK market were plastic-free, with more than 80% of the packaging being fully recyclable.

In January 2024, Nice-Pak’s UK businesses were recognised as a ‘Top Employer’ for the eleventh consecutive year.

Gary Giles, CEO of Nice-Pak Products, expressed his appreciation for the German workforce. “We have a very dedicated and talented workforce in Osterweddingen.”

“We recognise the impact of this decision on each of our team there and we will do everything we can to make this transition as smooth as possible for them,” Giles stated.

He added that the “Flint and Wigan teams inspire confidence as the company absorbs the German production into its UK operations, positioning itself to continue competing robustly in the European market.”

In contrast, Kimberly-Clark, another key player in the market, faces challenges with its Flint manufacturing site due to upcoming UK legislation banning single-use plastics in certain products from 1 October.

The US-based company has proposed the closure of Flint, which puts over 200 jobs at risk.

The proposed site closure, if confirmed, will keep the Flint facility operational into 2025, with ongoing efforts to transition affected products and support employees through the change.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Flint’s Jade Jones set to compete in fourth Olympic Games
  • Give voters a say over misbehaving Senedd members
  • Police investigate racial hate vandalism in Hawarden

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Flint’s Jade Jones set to compete in fourth Olympic Games

    News

    Give voters a say over misbehaving Senedd members

    News

    Police investigate racial hate vandalism in Hawarden

    News

    Recent patrols highlight anti-social behaviour issues in Buckley

    News

    Padeswood: Heidelberg launches consultation for UK’s first net zero cement facility

    News

    Welsh Government: Consultation launched on plans to introduce new laws to curb promotion of foods high in fat and sugar

    News

    Critical nursing shortages risk patient safety in Wales, says RCN

    News

    First North Wales veterans’ jobs fair and conference

    News

    Chester University: The lasting impact of The Beatles explored in new book

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn