Nice-Pak to close German wet wipe production facility and move work to Flint

Nice-Pak International (NPI) has announced the closure of its production facility in Osterweddingen, Germany. The company, a subsidiary of the US-based Nice-Pak Products, will transfer the German production workload to its UK plants in Flint and Wigan.

The decision to centralise production in the UK follows a review of future plans and changing market conditions, identifying the UK plants as better positioned to compete in both the UK and continental Europe.

This move does not impact the prospects for the Flint site, which remains vital to the company’s operations, Nice-Pak has said.

Nice-Pak is a major producer of wipes for leading supermarkets and brands, commanding a significant share of the UK wipes market.

The product portfolio includes baby wipes, cosmetic wipes, moist toilet tissue, household cleaning, and personal care wipes.

Nice-Pak said that by the end of 2023, over 90% of the wipes produced for the UK market were plastic-free, with more than 80% of the packaging being fully recyclable.

In January 2024, Nice-Pak’s UK businesses were recognised as a ‘Top Employer’ for the eleventh consecutive year.

Gary Giles, CEO of Nice-Pak Products, expressed his appreciation for the German workforce. “We have a very dedicated and talented workforce in Osterweddingen.”

“We recognise the impact of this decision on each of our team there and we will do everything we can to make this transition as smooth as possible for them,” Giles stated.

He added that the “Flint and Wigan teams inspire confidence as the company absorbs the German production into its UK operations, positioning itself to continue competing robustly in the European market.”

In contrast, Kimberly-Clark, another key player in the market, faces challenges with its Flint manufacturing site due to upcoming UK legislation banning single-use plastics in certain products from 1 October.

The US-based company has proposed the closure of Flint, which puts over 200 jobs at risk.

The proposed site closure, if confirmed, will keep the Flint facility operational into 2025, with ongoing efforts to transition affected products and support employees through the change.