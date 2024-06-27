New head of historic law firm pledges to continue to grow the business

The new head of one of the oldest law firms in Wales has pledged to continue the business’s rapid growth as she takes over on the 20th anniversary of her arrival.

When 22-year-old law graduate Lynette Viney-Passig joined Swayne Johnson, which dates back to the mid-19th century, it had had just two offices, in Denbigh and St Asaph, and its private client department was just six-strong.

Two decades later they have just opened their sixth office, in Mold, with other branches in Ruthin, Llandudno and Tattenhall, near Chester, while the private client department she heads now has 33 staff.

Lynette, who is married with three children, an eight-year-old and six-year-old twins, and lives in Northop, originally thought she was going to a job interview in Denby, in Derbyshire, not Denbigh, in Denbighshire, until her future father-in-law pointed out she was going to Wales.

She said: “For someone from Bruton, in rural Somerset, who was living in Warwickshire, I was very well aware I could potentially be moving far away from anywhere I had called home but the firm made me feel very welcome and looked after me.

“I really didn’t expect to be offered the job but I was.

“David Hooson, a former partner of the firm, kindly offered me the opportunity to live in one of his properties at Segrwyd Hall, near Denbigh so everything fell into place and it was as though it was meant to be.”

Lynette, who did her law degree at Plymouth University and a Legal Practice Course at Birmingham, became trainee to Sarah Noton in the private client department which deals with wills, trusts, tax and probate, and 20 years on she is taking over from her mentor as Managing Director.

She said: “I didn’t plan on specialising in Private Client but when I joined Swayne Johnson and started working with Sarah, I really enjoyed it and quickly knew it was a perfect opportunity for me.

“In Private Client you have a unique opportunity to really get to know your client and build a trusted working relationship with them and their family.

“Career progression has always been important to me and I have been so fortunate to work for a firm that that has always supported and created opportunities for me.”

Lynette, who is a governor of St David’s Catholic Primary School in Mold, where her children are pupils, has always been keen on keeping fit and is currently a member of Crossfit Alpha Wolf in Flint where she works out before work.

Her husband, Dan, is a surveyor and she is also a Trustee of the Conwy and Denbighshire Mental Health Advocacy Service.

Sarah, who will continue as a consultant and as a Court of Protection Panel Deputy, has overseen dramatic growth in the business with Swayne Johnson now employing over 50 staff at its six offices.

That expansion is set to continue, according to Lynette who said: “Continued growth in North Wales and Cheshire has always been one of our top priorities and finally being able to open our Mold office has been particularly exciting because I’ve had my sights on this thriving market town for quite some time.

“We’ve secured an excellent location in the centre of the town and we are proud to be finally serving the community of Mold and the surrounding areas

“Growth isn’t easily achieved and we face similar challenges to other local businesses but we will continue to find new ways of adding value to the services we provide.

“We invest in and support our staff so that we can attract and retain talented individuals and actively engage with and support the local communities in which we live and work.

“It’s my pleasure to work with a Board of Directors whose priority has always been to create a safe and supportive environment in which to work.

“Over the years, we’ve developed a strong team culture and it’s always lovely to see working relationships develop into friendships.

“The firm has always been client-focused and each and every day there are many examples of our staff going above and beyond for their clients.

“Being appointed Managing Director of a firm with such a strong heritage is a great honour and I and my fellow Directors are committed to securing the future of the business so that it is around to serve its clients and our communities for many more years to come.”

[Picture by Mandy Jones Photography]