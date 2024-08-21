More than half of major fashion retailers charge for postal returns, Which? finds

More than half of the UK’s biggest online fashion retailers are charging customers for postal returns, according to new research by Which?.

The consumer group found that 12 out of the top 20 online fashion brands, including popular names like Boohoo, H&M, and Zara, impose return fees that can reach as high as £3.99.

Which? analysed the return policies of the 20 largest online fashion retailers in terms of sales, uncovering that many customers are not informed of these fees until late in the checkout process.

While some retailers like Zara, River Island, and New Look do state these charges on product pages, others fail to make this information clear upfront.

MandM Direct has since updated its product details to clarify the costs and procedures involved in returning items.

Despite the trend towards paid returns, most of these retailers still offer free in-store returns, except for Sports Direct, which only accepts online returns by post.

One shopper, Nicola, a 49-year-old data analyst from Nottingham, experienced the impact of this shift firsthand.

After joining Boohoo’s Premier service, which promised unlimited next-day delivery and free returns for a year at a £9.99 fee, she was surprised to be charged £1.99 for a return.

Upon querying the charge, she was informed that Boohoo had recently changed its terms and conditions, a move that has led her to reconsider future purchases from the retailer.

“It’s not what I signed up for,” Nicola commented, expressing her frustration with the policy change.

Under UK consumer law, shoppers have the right to return most online purchases.

However, with the rise in return rates, some retailers are taking steps to discourage high-return customers, including deactivating accounts at brands like PrettyLittleThing for what they deem ‘unusual high returns activity.’

Consumer rights experts warn that these return fees could disproportionately affect disabled shoppers who may find it difficult to access stores for in-person returns.

Retailers like JD Sports, New Look, Next, and Zara have policies in place to offer free postal returns for disabled customers who request it.

However, the lack of transparency around these fees remains a concern.

Gurpreet Chokar, a consumer law expert at Which?, emphasised the need for clarity, stating, “Retailers must ensure that any return fees are clear upfront so that customers can make an informed decision before they place their order.”

“We are also concerned that these policies could discriminate against disabled consumers who might not be able to easily access stores.”

H&M stated, “All H&M customers can benefit from free returns, both in-store and postal, by signing up to our H&M Membership programme free of charge. H&M is fully transparent regarding its return policy, with a dedicated page on its website.”

MandM Direct responded, “At MandM, we have always believed in upfront clarity and convenience when it comes to returns. Our policy has been consistent since we began trading online more than two decades ago. Based on the Which? survey, we have made the costs and return procedure clearer on our Product Details Pages.”

Matalan commented, “Any customers who are unable to place a return with us in-store are encouraged to get in touch with our Customer Care team, who will work with them to try and find a solution on a case-by-case basis.”

Zara noted, “We do not charge customers for online returns if they are unable to visit a store due to their disability. In these instances, we will either email the customer a prepaid returns label or arrange a free courier pick-up.”

Boohoo, JD Sports, Next, Sports Direct, and PrettyLittleThing declined to comment on the findings.

[Photo: depositphotos.com]