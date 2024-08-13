Mold’s former Mayor raises £8,000 for charities during term in office

Councillor Teresa Carberry, the former Mayor of Mold, has successfully raised £8,000 for local charities during her 2023-2024 mayoral term.

Councillor Carberry, who handed over the mayoral chain to Councillor Brian Lloyd on May 8th, dedicated her term to continuing the legacy of previous mayors by promoting Mold’s businesses, charities, and local organisations while raising crucial funds for causes close to her heart.

Throughout her tenure, Councillor Carberry attended over 100 official engagements, visited numerous local businesses, and hosted the Mold Community Awards evening.

One of her significant initiatives was organising and driving the Mold school uniform recycling scheme. However, the pinnacle of her fundraising efforts was the Mayor’s Charity Dinner and Dance, held at the Beaufort Park Hotel, which contributed significantly to the total funds raised.

The £8,000 raised during her term has been donated to several charities: £4,000 to Theatr Clwyd Youth Music Trust, £2,000 to Gŵyl Daniel Owen Festival, £1,689.55 to North Wales Superkids, and £1,495.97 to Asylum Link Merseyside, supporting environmental projects in Mold.

Representatives from the benefiting charities have expressed their deep gratitude for the support.

A spokesperson for the Gŵyl Daniel Owen Festival shared, “We are delighted to have received a generous donation from Mold Town Council’s Mayoral fundraising. This funding will put the Festival on a firmer financial footing going forward and allow us to develop more activities than have previously been possible.”

Jade Storey, a trustee of North Wales Superkids, also expressed her thanks, stating, “We are incredibly grateful for the donation received of £1,689.55, which will go towards our Toybox appeal to ensure that local underprivileged children and young people will receive gifts this Christmas.”

Cath Sewell, Director of Theatr Clwyd Music Trust, highlighted the impact of the donation on their bursary programme, which supports children and young people who otherwise could not afford music lessons. “This money will be used towards the bursaries we provide for children and young people, especially those learning out of school through our Musical Pathways programme. We currently have 170 students accessing our out-of-school lessons and groups, and this funding will help to make these sessions as accessible as possible,” Sewell said.