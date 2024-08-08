Mold: Flintshire Council backs plan to convert former Italian restaurant into 7 cottages

Plans to transform a former Italian restaurant in Mold town centre into seven cottages have been approved.

An application was submitted to Flintshire Council to convert the old Savoy restaurant on Chester Street into homes in April.

The development of the Grade II-listed property will see it restored back to its original use after it was first built in the mid-19th century as a row of terraced houses.

Planning documents entered on behalf EMW Developments Ltd show only minor changes will be made to the outside of the building, mostly for cleaning and repair work.

A notice on the local authority’s website shows the scheme has now been given the green light by officials.

In a report, planning officer James Beattie said it would help to preserve the listed buildings.

He said: “It is acknowledged that the proposed works required in the conversion scheme will have an impact upon the listed building.

“It is considered, however, that the works identified have been sensitively designed to minimise the required loss of historic fabric, and will repair original features and where necessary replace features that have been lost.

“The proposed use is appropriate to the building and its location as it restores the building to its historic use.

“The proposal is considered to be in accordance with the relevant local and national policies.”

Some concerns were raised over the fact that no parking spaces will be provided for residents as part of the development.

However, highways officials said the demand for parking for the cottages would be less when compared to that previously generated by the restaurant.

Financial contributions were originally sought from the developer towards improving schools and public spaces in the area, but Mr Beattie said the requirements had been waived as it would harm the scheme’s viability.

He added: “The financial information submitted demonstrates that in this case the development costs involved in bringing this row of historic houses back to their former use, and to the appropriate standard, are extremely high.

“To further burden the developer with the relevant commuted sums is not viable financially.”

The council’s website shows the proposals were approved under delegated powers given to officers to deal with minor applications.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter