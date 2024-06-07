Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 7th Jun 2024

Merseyside Police appeal for help locating missing teen with local links

Merseyside Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding 15-year-old Ffion Anderson, who was last seen in the Rainhill area at 3.15 pm on Thursday, 6 June.

Ffion has links to Chester and Colwyn Bay, prompting a widespread appeal.

The teenager is described as white, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a medium build.

She has pale skin, a nose piercing, and shoulder-length dark hair with distinctive red streaks.

Police have said Ffion speaks with a Welsh accent.

When last seen, Ffion was wearing sandy-coloured shoes, black baggy jeans, a black hoodie, and a black bubble coat.

The police are urging anyone who may have seen Ffion or has information on her whereabouts to contact them immediately.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said, “If you see her, please call 999 so we can ensure she is safe.”

Sightings and information can also be reported via the Merseyside Police website or by contacting @MerPolCC on X (formerly Twitter) or by calling 101.

