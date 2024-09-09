AFC Wrexham: Kop planning application in to rubber stamp temporary stand capacity increase to 3,020

Wrexham AFC have formally requested the planning consent for the new larger temporary Kop that is already operational.

Back in June the club said, “We can confirm the extension of the temporary stand, which will accommodate approximately 3,000 seats. This temporary solution will remain in place until the Kop Development begins”.

The temp Kop has been open, and full, this season with a ‘fan zone’ experience behind the stand attracting a range of old and new fans alike.

Retrospective planning for the capacity increase has now been received by Wrexham Council on the 12th of August, despite some documents included being dated June this year and referring to the ‘existing stand’ that no longer exists. A likely rubber stamp green light decision due either via delegated powers to officers or via committee towards the end of the month looks likely.

Renowned agents Savills acting on behalf of the club state, “In April 2024, an application was approved for the erection of a temporary stand with a capacity of 2,289 and an additional 20 wheelchair spaces. This was due to the significant demand for tickets for WAFC home games and the likelihood that the replacement Kop Stand scheme would not formally commence until summer 2024.

“Planning permission is now sought for an extension to the approved temporary stand, to provide an additional 681 seats, allowing for an overall capacity of 3,020. The proposed extension will not cause the temporary stand to exceed the capacity of the permanent replacement Kop Stand, which will be able to accommodate 5,500 spectators.”

They add, “Overall, the extension would result in an increase of total seating capacity (approximately 28%) from the temporary stand. However, the proposals would still be much lower than the proposed total seating capacity for the Kop Stand, and therefore it is considered that the temporary stand extension falls within the parameters of both the consented Kop development, and temporary stand.”

They also note that the capacity of the temporary stand extension “is 2,480 fewer than the historic Kop”.

In April the temp kop was granted a further 18 months permission.

Wrexham AFC and the Council’s planning process has historically been under the spotlight with red tape being called out to world wide audiences on the Welcome to Wrexham documentary by Ryan and Rob, as well as a well documented planning mess back in November.