Join in the fun at Broughton Shopping Park’s 25th birthday bash

Broughton Shopping Park is hosting its big birthday bash this weekend (Saturday 15th June) to mark its 25th anniversary – and everyone is invited to celebrate in style, with freebies and family fun galore!

From face painting and traditional party games such as pass the parcel, to special appearances to dial up the party atmosphere, including a trio of comedic grannies and a roarsome dinosaur to snap a selfie with – it’s promised to be a great day out for all the family.

Some of Broughton’s biggest brands are also getting involved in the celebrations, with a selection of workshops and giveaways, including bath bomb making sessions with Lush and a Boots raffle with a chance to win a range of exciting prizes.

And party goers can bag a birthday bargain, with a whole host of exclusive discounts available for one day only, including 25% off at Pizza Express and popular Welsh jewellery brand, Clogau, as well as 20% off everything at Mountain Warehouse.

As part of the celebrations, Broughton will also be giving away 500 free ice creams in an anniversary special strawberry jelly flavour, dreamed up by four-year-old Isla Hughes from Broughton and brought to life by Deeside Creameries.

Alan Pruden-Barker, centre manager at Broughton, said: “We’re so excited to finally reveal the line-up for our special 25th anniversary celebrations and can’t wait to welcome the local community to the centre for a day out, jam-packed full of fun!

“We’ve loved bringing friends and families together since the day we first opened in 1999 and a big party for everyone is the perfect way to celebrate – from dancing grannies and free ice cream, to face painting and pass the parcel – we can’t wait!”

Event Timings