Posted: Tue 27th Aug 2024

Investigation launched after alleged child incident in Garden City

Concerns have been raised in the Garden City area following reports of a child allegedly asking young girls to engage in sexual activity.

Police are actively investigating the incident and have increased patrols in the area to reassure the local community.

Inspector Wesley Williams confirmed that officers are pursuing several lines of enquiry to identify the young person involved.

“These allegations are concerning, and we are following multiple lines of enquiry to identify the young person responsible,” he said.

“Patrols have been increased in the area for reassurance purposes,” Inspector Williams added.

Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

“I would like to thank those who have contacted us and provided information. I urge anyone with concerns, or anyone who can assist our enquiries, to get in touch,” Inspector Williams stated.

Information can be provided to North Wales Police via 101 or through the web live chat at North Wales Police

