Images of North Wales’ landscapes by Holywell student selected for the “world expo” of photography in China

Images of North Wales' landscapes by a University of Chester graduate have been brought to international attention after being selected for the "world expo" of photography in China.

Inspired by myths and legends, the photographs by Emma Petruzzelli were showcased at the Dali International Photography Exhibition (DIPE) in Yunnan Province.

Emma, 62, from Holywell, has recently completed a Bachelor of Arts in Photography at the University, achieving a first, and the images are from her degree show project.

They featured at the tenth DIPE in China as part of a display of work from seven of the best recent Photography graduates in the UK, relating to the DIPE theme of 'living elsewhere'. Emma's images were chosen by curator and juror, Andy Golding, who is also an academic working with universities and groups across the world, and a trustee of the Royal Photographic Society.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Emma said: "I was very proud and excited to have been selected and that my degree show images were available to be seen by a wider and new audience."

The exhibition ran from the end of August to the beginning of September, offering a cultural exchange between photographers in China and the UK. It is described by organisers as "one of the world's most influential cultural and artistic events" and "the world expo in the photography industry".

Emma has also recently been awarded the title of Associate of the Royal Photographic Society (ARPS).

She explained that the degree project grew from the writings of Alan Garner, George RR Martin, and Stephen Donaldson, and blossomed from the landscapes of Alderley Edge, Cheshire; Whitby, North Yorkshire, and the Isle of Skye, Scotland, before leading to Snowdonia, North Wales.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Describing more on the inspiration behind the images, she said: "Across the British Isles, myths and legends adorn the landscape. Born in the mists of time, many of which are inspired by the unique personalities prevalent within the land.

"My images try to capture the unique mood that binds the person occupying the land into images that define it."

They picture the seasons, night and day and "mist, fog, sunshine, of tempest and driving rain, spooky woods, lakes of reflection, and mountains that inspire awe".

Andy Golding said: "Emma's wonderful photography featured in the most prestigious and extensive show I have been professionally involved in, with 900 exhibitions grouped in 23 locations around the ancient city of Dali. Her compelling, mystical interpretations of the land provided an intense visual and conceptual dimension to the group show. To discover that Emma had just been awarded an Associateship of the Royal Photographic Society, amongst her many impressive achievements this year, added to my sense of the perfect appropriateness of her selection."

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

Dr Tim Daly, Senior Lecturer in Photography at the University of Chester added: "It has been an incredible year for Emma and we couldn't be more proud that her work has been selected for the Dali International Photography Exhibition, as well as see her achieve a first class degree, and be awarded the title of Associate of the Royal Photographic Society."

Reflecting on studying and graduating in her 60s, Emma said: "To be honest, I was nervous about starting University so late in life, but at the same time I was really looking forward to studying Photography. I also used my life experiences to help me, and loved every minute of it. It was a challenge, one which I relished, as well as receiving feedback on my work from my peers. I also learned a lot from the course, the sessions, and observation of the work of the other students."

Emma is currently a self-employed photographer and will be furthering her studies in Photography with a Master's course beginning this autumn at Manchester Metropolitan University.

To see more of Emma's work, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/emmajp_photography/ or: https://emmajp.myportfolio.com/.

