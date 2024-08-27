Gladstones’s Hawarden: Explore UK’s only Prime Ministerial library on Open Doors Day

An open Doors event will offer visitors a chance to see what lies inside a ‘hidden gem’ library.

Gladstone’s Library in Hawarden, Flintshire is taking part in Open Doors 2024, which takes place on September 14.

Visitors are invited to explore the history, collections and architecture of the UK’s only Prime Ministerial Library. It is also a rare example of a residential Library, having 26 bedrooms on site.

Alexandra Foulds, Archivist at Gladstone’s Library, said: “This is an opportunity to see some of the highlights of Gladstone’s Library’s printed collections and archives, have a tour of our Reading Rooms, and go behind the scenes in our strongrooms.

“This year’s event will focus on the early years of Gladstone’s Library. We’ll explore the foundation of the Library by William Gladstone in 1894 and what it looked like during his lifetime, the construction of our current building as the national monument to Gladstone after his death, and early visitors to the Library. We’ll discuss Gladstone as a lifelong reader and book-lover, his vision for the Library, and how this is implemented today.”

The Open Doors scheme is Wales’ annual contribution to the European Heritage Days initiative. It is organised country-wide by CADW.

Alexandra said: “As well as the beautiful Reading Rooms which house 150,000 printed books (20,000 of which belonged to Gladstone), the library has an extensive collection of archives.

“The Reading Rooms are open to registered Readers and residents but are not normally open to the public. The strongrooms are normally only accessible to staff.

“The Library itself is often described by visitors as a ‘hidden gem’. A great many people have never set foot in the building, so this is an unusual opportunity to step further inside and access areas that are seldom seen.”

Gladstone’s Library has taken part in Open Doors for several years, rejoining in 2023 after ‘resting’ the scheme around the initial Covid pandemic.

Last year’s reintroduction of Open Doors to the Library was a great success, with every tour sold out.

This year, there will be five tours each lasting approximately 60 minutes and with a maximum capacity of 18 people per tour.

They will take place at 9.30am, 10.45am, 12pm, 2pm and 3.15pm.