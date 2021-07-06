Get the orders rolling in’ – government, utilities and business must buy Ellesmere Port electric van says union

With the news today that electric vans are to be built at Stellanis’s Ellesmere Port, a union is calling for the UK government, utility companies and businesses to now “get the orders rolling in” to buy green, buy local and buy British.

Vauxhall owner Stellantis has announced a £100 million investment in its Ellesmere Port manufacturing plant to transform the site for a new era in electric vehicle manufacturing.

Ellesmere Port will become the first Stellantis plant to produce a solely battery-electric model, in both commercial and passenger versions, by the end of next year, for Vauxhall, Opel, Peugeot and Citroën brands and for both domestic and export markets.

Until now, UK businesses and the government have had to buy green vans from overseas manufacturers.

The move will secure 1000 direct jobs at the site and follows months of lobbying by Unite the Union.

Steve Turner, Unite’s assistant general secretary for manufacturing, said: “Unite has always believed that the Ellesmere Port site had a bright future.”

“Unite and our plant representatives have long made the business case for that future to be electric vehicles, both to the board and to the Secretary of State for BEIS, Kwasi Kwarteng, and we’re delighted our calls have been acted upon.”

“This is great news for a world class workforce and their brilliant reps who never gave up for a moment. It is a richly deserved investment in their futures and will place Ellesmere Port as the leading manufacturer of green LCVs in this country.”

“Now we need to get the orders rolling in – and to step up construction and installation of the rapid-charge infrastructure needed to run from the top to the toe of the country.”

“I’ve been talking with government agencies and businesses for years now about investment in and support for UK automotive manufacturing. They have been crying out for a home-produced electric vehicle and it has been ridiculous that until now they’ve had to take their business overseas because they couldn’t get a UK product.”

“They now have one so there can be no excuses. So, I call on UK business and the government to get behind a great brand. Use your procurement and investment pound to place orders for these vans so that our post office, police, councils and utility companies can drive fantastic vehicles made here in the UK.”

“Support skilled UK workers, their families and our communities, as well as our planet.”

From later next year, Ellesmere Port will build the Vauxhall Combo-e, Opel Combo-e, Peugeot e-Partner and Citroën e-Berlingo electric vans and the Vauxhall Combo-e Life, Opel Combo-e Life, Peugeot e-Rifter, Peugeot e-Rifter electric cars.

