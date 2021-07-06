Vauxhall owner to invest £100m in Ellesmere Port site to transform it for “new era in electric vehicle manufacturing”

Vauxhall owner Stellantis has announced a £100 million investment in it’s Ellesmere Port manufacturing plant to transform the site for a new era in electric vehicle manufacturing.

Ellesmere Port will become the first Stellantis plant to produce a solely battery-electric model, in both commercial and passenger versions, by the end of next year, for Vauxhall, Opel, Peugeot and Citroën brands and for both domestic and export markets.

The investment will secure the future of the Ellesmere Port following years of uncertainty

From later next year, Ellesmere Port will build the Vauxhall Combo-e, Opel Combo-e, Peugeot e-Partner and Citroën e-Berlingo electric vans and the Vauxhall Combo-e Life, Opel Combo-e Life, Peugeot e-Rifter, Peugeot e-Rifter electric cars.

“This dedication to battery electric vehicles will go towards achieving the UK Government’s decision to stop sales of pure petrol and diesel engined vehicles from 2030.” Stellantis has said.

Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer at Stellantis, said: “Performance is always the trigger for sustainability and this £100 million investment demonstrates our commitment to the UK and to Ellesmere Port. ’

“I particularly want to thank our highly skilled, dedicated workforce for their patience and contribution; we never let them down.”

“Equally, I want to thank our partners the Unite Union for their open mindset and strong cooperation and, of course, the UK Government for their continued support.”

“Producing battery electric vehicles here will support clean, safe and affordable mobility for the citizens. Since 1903 Vauxhall has manufactured vehicles in Britain and we will continue to do so.”

UK Government, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Kwasi Kwarteng, said: “Ellesmere Port’s proud tradition in auto manufacturing will continue for many years to come thanks to today’s investment.”

“Stellantis’ decision to double down on their commitment to this site is a clear vote of confidence in the UK as one of the best locations globally for competitive, high-quality automotive production.”

“Today’s decision will not only power Ellesmere Port into a clean future, but will secure thousands of jobs across the region in the supply chain. In this global race to secure electric vehicle production, we are proud to support Britain’s auto sector in this crucial transition as we work to build back better.”

Speaking from the plant, Unite general secretary Len McCluskey said: “This is a great day and one that gives Ellesmere Port’s world class workforce the bright future they deserve.

“Unite has battled for years to secure the future of this site. Our members have been unfailing in their efforts, and I have lobbied Stellantis’s CEO Carlos Tavares and the top levels of government personally on numerous occasions.

“At times the uncertainly has been unbearable but these plans have ended that, with Ellesmere Port’s workers now set to proudly play a leading role in the UK’s green transport revolution.”

Unite Ellesmere Port convenor John Cooper added: “This is a day for celebration and the culmination of a years-long campaign by Unite’s reps and members at the plant to secure its long-term future.

“Everyone at Ellesmere Port can now breathe a huge sigh of relief as they look forward to playing a trail-blazing role in the next generation of van-making in the UK.”

The plant at Ellesmere Port will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year, having been built in 1962, and produced its first car, the Vauxhall Viva, in 1964.

Since that time, it has produced subsequent generations of the Vauxhall Viva, the Vauxhall Chevette and then each generation of the Vauxhall and Opel Astra. In total, since 1964, it has built over 5.2 million vehicles.