“Game-changing” electronic prescribing set for north Wales hospitals

Work is underway to introduce a “game-changing” electronic prescribing system in hospitals across North Wales.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has appointed ‘Better’ as its technology partner to help rollout the new system.

The new electronic Prescribing and Medicines Administration system, known as ePMA, will replace paper-driven processes with a complete digitised system that aims to streamline prescribing in every ward and improve patient care.

According to the health board, the system will reduce the risk of medication errors by ensuring prescriptions are clear, legible, and complete, with built-in safety checks for allergies, drug interactions, and dosage accuracy.

It will also allow for improved communication between different departments and healthcare professionals to ensure medication information is accurate and up-to-date at all times.

The project has been supported by a £6.7m investment across NHS Wales from the Welsh Government.

Lesley Jones, DHCW Programme Oversight Chair for ePMA, said: “These are exciting times and a milestone for the people and clinical communities of North Wales. As a hospital nurse for many years, I know that ePMA will revolutionise prescribing processes and is a real game-changer.

“In simple terms, ePMA will replace the paper drug charts which are currently kept at patient bedsides, enabling safer prescribing and administration of medicines.

“It allows doctors, nurses and pharmacists to prescribe using a digital device, which has so many advantages, reducing medication errors and removing the risk of transcribing errors or handwriting that is difficult to decipher.”

The ePMA project will see colleagues from pharmacy, nursing, digital and clinical backgrounds collaborate to deliver the system, which also supports the Health Board’s sustainability objectives by reducing paper use.

Mandy Jones, Deputy Executive Director of Nursing and Senior Responsible Officer at BCU UHB said: “This is the first stage in our electronic health record strategy.

“The ePMA work will transform services across our hospitals to streamline processes for the benefit of patients and staff.

“The important part of this work has been the collaboration with clinicians, nurses, and pharmacy staff who have engaged with users across many of our services to get their input into how this is going to work. So it’s being co-designed by the people doing the work.”

BCU is the largest health board in Wales serving more than 700,000 people and the second to announce its preferred supplier from an agreed framework. Cardiff and Vale University Health Board selected its ePMA technology partner in March this year.

Adrian Aggett, Client Director, Better UK & Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled to be supporting BCU as it kicks off its comprehensive digital strategy with ePMA.

“The patient safety improvements and efficiency gains are incredibly high meaning it will make a big difference in the initial stages of BCU’s digital plans.

“We will be working closely to ensure it strengthens care collaboration, facilitates a full overview of the patient medication record and integrates with the EHR system to achieve the highly anticipated benefits for patient care and efficiency.”

The health board has recently entered the implementation phase of the project and is working at pace with Better to deploy the new system across the health board during 2025-March 26.

Chief Pharmaceutical Officer for Wales Andrew Evans said, “The pace of this transformative work continues to build momentum, with a vision to for all hospitals in Wales to implement ePMA – and we look forward to more health boards and trusts announcing their preferred supplier in the near future.”