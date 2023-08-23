Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 23rd Aug 2023

Free entry this bank holiday Sunday to Greenfield Valley Rails and Steam Museum

The Greenfield Valley Rails and Steam Museum, a treasure located in the 250-year-old restored Lower Cotton Mill warehouse, opens its doors for a special free-entry day on 27th August from 12 pm to 3 pm. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Visitors will travel back to a steam-powered era, viewing attractions such as a prize-winning model of Holywell Town Station — depicted just before its closure over seven decades ago. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Other key features include the notable small battery locomotive that once operated deep beneath Holywell, hauling wagons in the Milwr Tunnel, and the allure of the exceptionally rare steam-powered pop bottling plant, one of only three remaining in the UK. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Speaking on the occasion, Brenda Harvey, Chair of the Greenfield Valley Trust, remarked, “Situated midway up the Valley from the visitor centre, the Rails and Steam Museum consistently attracts both enthusiasts and general visitors.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The stories these exhibits tell of the past, as well as the fascination they spark, ensure both adults and children discover wonders.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She also praised the immeasurable efforts of Greenfield Valley volunteers, whose dedication brought this museum to life. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Their involvement during these open days, rich with anecdotes and information, deepens the visitor experience. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Brenda stressed, “With merely two more open days this year, I encourage Valley visitors to grasp this chance.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ray Bailey, a devoted volunteer at the Rails and Steam Museum, conveyed his thoughts, “Interacting with visitors on open days is a pleasure for the volunteers.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Observing the pop bottling plant in action is a sight to behold, and the steam boiler’s whistle resonates throughout the valley.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Children particularly enjoy the railway-themed craft activities on open days, and they’re fond of seeing ‘George’ at the original desk from Holywell station’s former signal box.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Positioned outside the Valley’s payment area, there’s absolutely no charge to explore the museum’s exhibits.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

