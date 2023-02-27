Four-day week campaigners launch ‘National Rollout Programme’ after “huge response” to pilot results

Following a positive response to the UK’s four-day working week pilot results last week, campaigners have launched a new ‘National Rollout Programme’, aiming to sign up hundreds of UK companies to adopt the four-day week this year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The programme will be run by the 4 Day Week Campaign and think tank Autonomy after the world’s biggest ever four-day week pilot in the UK resulted in almost every company that took part deciding to continue with the four-day week with no loss of pay after the trial ended, with positive results for both wellbeing and productivity. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The 4 Day Week Campaign is calling for a four-day, 32-hour working week with no loss of pay to become the normal way of working by the end of this decade, with the focus now on beginning to roll it out across the country. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The National Rollout Programme will support companies and organizations on their journey moving to a four-day week and will begin in mid-April. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Joe Ryle, Director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said: “The huge response we’ve seen to the pilot results just shows that the world is ready for a four-day working week.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’ve had 100 years of the 9-5, 5-day working week, and it’s time for change. Moving to a four-day week would give us all the time to be able to live happier and more fulfilled lives.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The four-day week pilot garnered widespread attention, with coverage reaching CNN in America, as well as national news across the world, from Bangkok, India, to Australia. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The pilot’s success has resulted in support from high-profile figures such as Senator Bernie Sanders, who tweeted: “With exploding technology and increased worker productivity, it’s time to move toward a four-day workweek with no loss of pay. Workers must benefit from technology, not just corporate CEOs.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Will Stronge, Director of Research at Autonomy, said: “The evidence is clear: after numerous trials, pilots and case studies from across the world, the four-day, 32-hour working week with no loss of pay is a tried and tested success.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The results of the pilot have shown that the four-day week presents benefits to both workers and businesses. This programme will support organizations that are interested in making the switch.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The National Rollout Programme is expected to provide the necessary support for hundreds of UK businesses to transition to a four-day workweek, with campaigners hopeful that this change could ultimately lead to a more fulfilled and productive workforce. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

