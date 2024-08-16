Football Association of Wales President resigns following July suspension

Steve Williams, President of the Football Association of Wales (FAW), has resigned with immediate effect, marking the end of a prominent 37-year career in Welsh football.

His resignation comes after he was suspended in July, with the reason for the suspension not disclosed by the FAW.

Williams has chosen to step down before an independent hearing could be conducted.

In addition to resigning as president, Williams has vacated all other roles within the FAW and will no longer sit on any of its boards.

The FAW confirmed his departure in a brief statement, acknowledging his significant contributions to Welsh football over nearly four decades.

“After further discussion between the parties, Mr. Stephen Williams has decided to resign from all of his roles at the FAW,” the statement read. “The FAW acknowledges the hard work and support provided by Mr. Stephen Williams as a football fan and President to Welsh football and its development, both domestically and on an international stage over the last 37 years.”

Williams, a former production manager at Airbus Broughton, began his four-year term as FAW President in 2021.

His involvement in Welsh football spans several decades, with notable achievements including his instrumental role in the formation of Cefn Druids in 1992 and his long-standing service on the FAW Council, which he joined at the age of 33.

His tenure as secretary of the Cymru Alliance also earned him widespread respect for his dedication to Welsh domestic football.