Flintshire sports clubs get set for summer with funding from Police and Crime Commissioner

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin has announced the final list of successful applicants for his Summer Sports Fund.

The fund, launched in early June, supports 26 organisations across the six counties of North Wales with a total of £25,000 allocated to encourage summer sporting activities for children and young people.

The initiative aims to empower and develop young people while addressing a seasonal spike in anti-social behaviour (ASB).

By keeping children and teenagers engaged in positive activities, the project seeks to promote teamwork, exercise, and an inclusive environment.

In Flintshire, the clubs and projects receiving funding include:

Aura Leisure and Libraries, Deeside: Free Access to Leisure Facilities for young people Summer 2024

Cobra Life, Shotton and Buckley: Cobra Life Summer Martial Arts Programme

Cambrian Aquatics, Connah’s Quay: Fun for All

Aura Leisure and Libraries, Flint: Learn to Swim Project

Deeside Community Trust, Queensferry: Summer Sports Camp

Buckley Town Football Club: ‘Turn up and play’ community football

Buckley Cricket Club: Inspiring young cricketers

Andy Dunbobbin expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “I am delighted to have awarded funding to clubs and groups right across our region. I was really pleased by the response to my Summer Sports Fund and impressed by the dedication and commitment these clubs have for sport and the community involvement they all showed.”

Dunbobbin emphasized the importance of supporting communities and providing opportunities for young people to help reduce ASB. Following the success of last year’s Summer Soccer Fund, which focused on football, this year’s fund was expanded to include a wider variety of sports to ensure inclusivity.

“This year’s Summer Sports Fund is an excellent way to reduce the potential for anti-social behaviour by giving clubs and organisations the platform to host worthwhile activities for young people, in turn fostering a safe and accepting environment for all,” he added.

With the summer holidays beginning and the Paris Olympics approaching, the PCC looks forward to the positive impact these funded activities will have on the youth of North Wales, promoting fun, joy, and community spirit.