Flintshire Scouts embark on adventure at 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea

Seven young Explorer Scouts from Flintshire have been selected to represent Wales at the upcoming World Scout Jamboree in South Korea.

They will be part of the contingent of 72 Scouts from Wales, joining almost 50,000 Scouts from 159 countries.

The World Scout Jamboree, taking place every four years, is an event that promotes unity, community, and togetherness.

This year, the event's 25th edition will see Scouts coming together to learn new skills, experience diverse cultures, and form international bonds.

The seven Flintshire scouts will embark on a 12-hour journey to Seoul, South Korea's capital, before travelling 150 miles to the massive camp at Saemangeum.

Their adventure will begin with a spectacular opening ceremony, followed by 10 days of scouting activities.

"We feel very lucky and proud to be part of the Wales Contingent," the young Scouts expressed. "We're looking forward to making memories, experiences, and friendships that will last a lifetime."

The Jamboree's significance lies in its ability to bring together Scouts who may not share the same language but hold common values.

The event offers a platform for Scouts worldwide to connect, share, and grow, fostering a spirit of global citizenship.

The selection of the Flintshire Explorer Scouts to represent Wales at the World Scout Jamboree is a testament to the spirit of scouting in Wales.

As they join thousands of fellow Scouts in South Korea, they will not only represent their country but also contribute to the global community of Scouting.

