Flintshire school opens doors for farewell community event

Argoed High School is holding a celebratory event to give the local community an opportunity to share memories, participate in fun activities, and have a final look around the school before it makes way for the new build.

The idea for a ‘farewell’ event came up during a PTA meeting, led by the new Chair of Governors, Gemma Davies.

She said: “We wanted to do something for the community to acknowledge and honour the school’s history, while giving an opportunity for people to have a glimpse of the new school.”

“We felt that members of the community would like a final opportunity to have a walk round the school, and we would like to welcome past pupils, parents/carers, and former staff, as well as current pupils and families to attend.”

“It’s going to be a wonderful day, and we look forward to celebrating all the happy years in our current building, and the anticipation of our amazing new school, with our community.”

The open doors event will be held on Saturday, 13th July from 11am until 2pm.

Paul Smith, headteacher will give a speech, and refreshments will be sold in various locations throughout the building.

A presentation of pictures and memorabilia will be on display in the drama studio, where visitors will also be able to purchase candy floss, popcorn and ice cream.

Amongst the activities will be a raffle, a special school dinner with tickets available to purchase before the day, a netball game in the sports hall where visitors can play in the school netball team for a donation, a ‘guess the teacher’ game, and an art display by former art teacher, Linda Kinsey.

For a bird’s eye view of the new build, visitors can head for the library which offers a ‘viewing station,’ and refreshments will be available to buy.

All proceeds from the raffle and sale of refreshments will go to the student fund.

Further information about the event will follow on the new Facebook page, Argoed High School PTA Official, the school’s Facebook page, and on the PTA X (Twitter) account.