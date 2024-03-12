Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 12th Mar 2024

Flintshire pensioner jailed for abusing disabled wife

A Flintshire pensioner who subjected his disabled wife to domestic abuse has been jailed.

Geoffrey Pennington, of Glan yr Eglwys in Northop, appeared at Mold Crown Court on Friday, March 8th for sentence.

The 74-year-old who admitted a count of controlling and coercive behaviour was jailed for two years and four months.

His wife called the police in the early hours of the morning on August 18th last year following an incident at home, in which she had managed to secretly voice record.

But during the call to police, Pennington took the phone from his wife cleared the line.

Officers attended their home, and after speaking to his wife, she disclosed Pennington had pinned her to the bed earlier that evening and punched her repeatedly, before holding a knife to her throat.

She also disclosed the harrowing secret recording of the incident earlier in the night, in which Pennington was heard being verbally abusive.

He was arrested at home and remanded into custody until he was sentenced on Friday.

Investigating officer PC Simona English, said: “The victim’s remarkable courage throughout this investigation is commendable and she displayed unwavering strength until the very end.

“Without the guidance to appropriate partner agencies for support, navigating the challenges posed by her disabilities and vulnerabilities would have been exceptionally challenging for her.

“Controlling and coercive behaviour is a pattern of behaviour that aims to take away the victim’s liberty and strips their sense of self. Nobody should be subjected to such demeaning treatment.

“As a force, we are committed to proactively identifying violence against women and take every offence of this nature extremely seriously.

“If you are suffering coercive or controlling behaviour, or know of anyone who is, please contact us online or by calling 101, and arrange to talk in confidence to experienced investigators.”

