Flintshire holiday park giant and Chester Zoo strengthen UK wildlife protection partnership

Breathtaking British wildlife has been celebrated and showcased within a flourishing partnership between Darwin Escapes and Chester Zoo.

And that relationship will be strengthened further as the two organisations forge even closer links this summer.

The Talacre-based holiday home company – which owns a series of luxury lodge retreats across the UK – has sponsored British wildlife conservation at Chester Zoo, celebrated by Native, the captivating immersive exhibition, since its opening last year.

The exhibition has been viewed by up to a million people and offers a fully immersive 360-degree experience using projections to showcase the captivating species which inhabit the UK.

As a champion of ecology and conservation, Darwin Escapes – which embraces nature and creates sustainable settings for wildlife at all its parks – is delighted to extend its support until September.

While touring the 600m2 digital space, Group Operations Director Drew Campbell said he was thrilled to see the partnership go from strength to strength.

“All 26 of our locations across the UK are in the countryside and by the sea, at the heart of incredible wildlife and nature, so fostering a close connection with these picturesque surroundings is paramount to us,” said Drew.

“Owners and visitors share the space with the animals and creatures which were there long before us, so we are careful to maintain and protect their habitats for many years to come.

“That’s why we are so privileged to support Chester Zoo’s incredible conservation efforts and play a part in educating visitors and celebrating the amazing wildlife we have right on our doorstep here in Britain.”

He added: “This is quite a spectacular and unique experience, one I’m sure will continue to attract the crowds over the summer.

“In addition to our mutual passion for nature and the environment, both Darwin Escapes and Chester Zoo are also at the forefront of the tourism industry in Wales and the North West – bringing many people to the area and supporting the local economy – another pivotal contribution to our alliance.”

Visitors to Native can explore coastal, grassland, wetland, and woodland environments, encountering up-close footage of a diverse array of animals, from seals and dolphins to squirrels and Scottish wildcats.

Completing the experience is an interactive discovery area in which guests can take a walk around a giant tree model and watch camera trap footage from the Zoo’s nature reserve, home to kingfishers, hedgehogs and more.

Cat Humes, Strategic Partnerships Fundraiser at Chester Zoo, said: “We’re delighted that Darwin Escapes is continuing to support our conservation charity.

“As one of our first corporate sponsors onsite at the zoo, this partnership is a great example of how businesses can make a meaningful impact. Unique relationships like this help to highlight the importance of protecting and preserving vital habitats and educate hundreds of thousands of visitors about British wildlife conservation.”

She added: “Right now we’re facing a global biodiversity and climate crisis, and the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world.

“From butterflies to badgers and pollinators to puffins, all play a vital role for ecosystems across the UK. Never before has nature been in need of more urgent help and we’re proud to come together with Darwin Escapes to try and bring about positive change.”